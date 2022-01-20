Yes, get Dave the pig fucker, Gideon, Boris and those restaurant/pub trashing Bullingdon boys to teach them some manners!
Well, let's hope the 'reds' come up with something that appeals to the public or at least something different from the last 10 or so years that has kept them out of power.
I don't say this in a cocky kind of way, but Labour needs to buck its ideas up or it will end in tears again. Take OTR for example many are quick to savage Gibson as to why we are not in the premier league on occasions.
Yet never seem to question the labour party leaders/approach - it's always the the 'tories' are shit and the idiots who voted them in are to blame
Sometimes in life you have to look at yourself 'labour party + supporter' & maybe take some of the blame for the last 10 years of tory power - just my thoughts