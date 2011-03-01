headset

Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « on: Yesterday at 08:09:15 AM »



He might get called, but he is a fair man and, will do what is right both for Boro and Football.



If it means they after to go under or not and the call is left to him - he will do the right thing whatever decision he makes.



It's Mel Morris who is the baddie in all this, not Steve Gibson.



Interesting times - will they make the visit to the Riverside in February for a grudge game that's for sure.



I wouldn't like to see them go under, but if it has to happen for the good of football finances in the future so be it.



Mike Ashley will have the funds to cover this should he wish to of course.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10412291/Derby-County-just-TWO-WEEKS-away-liquidation.html





Itchy_ring

Re: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM » Would hate Boro to be part of the reason Derby went out of business, ok they cheated and should bet punished but anyone wanting Derby gone obviously can't remember 1986.

BTW Gibbo is definitely not a fair man, he's a very hard-nosed businessman on occasions.



BTW Gibbo is definitely not a fair man, he's a very hard-nosed businessman on occasions. Logged

headset

Posts: 4 533 Re: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:24:28 PM » Simon Jordon on talk sport has just gone right through the whole thing in pretty much layman and an understanding way. It's messy involving a few parties but Gibson is within his rights to stand his ground and still demand his own actions be listened/followed through.



I would not rule him sending them under, but I don't think he will if push came to shove. Simon Jordon basically said they need to get around a table and probably will and thrash out a costing/price that suits all at some point. In cluding any future buyer/Boro/Wycombe. To be fair Simon Jordon does know his stuff so i would not doubt what he says on the matter. Logged

Pigeon droppings

Re: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:04:15 PM » https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/39029-simon-jordan-and-jim-white-on-talk-sport/



They're trying to compare us going into liquidation in 86, to their present predicament!



They don't seem to understand that in 86, everything that happened to us was our own doing, and didn't financially affect other clubs in the league!



We didn't cheat and we didnt shirk our responsibilities! We didnt whinge and moan that we were being hard done to!



...............and we didnt try to petition a government to try to squirm out of it!



Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:14 AM » In terms of what type of a person comes from Derby, I would suggest only people who come from Stoke have proved to be ruder, more ignorant cunts.

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:56:29 AM » When Robert Maxwell bought Derby it felt like a massive pile of shit had swallowed an even bigger pile of shit, thus producing a pile of shit too big to measure in millimetres.