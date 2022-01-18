Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 18, 2022, 02:49:33 PM
Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation
headset
« on: Today at 08:09:15 AM »
It looks like Steve Gibson holds the cards on this one.

He might get called, but he is a fair man and, will do what is right both for Boro and Football.

If it means they after to go under or not and the call is left to him  - he will do the right thing whatever decision he makes.

It's Mel Morris who is the baddie in all this, not Steve Gibson.

Interesting times - will they make the visit to the Riverside in February for a grudge game that's for sure.

I wouldn't like to see them go under, but if it has to happen for the good of football finances in the future so be it.

Mike Ashley will have the funds to cover this should he wish to of course.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10412291/Derby-County-just-TWO-WEEKS-away-liquidation.html
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:34 AM »
Would hate Boro to be part of the reason Derby went out of business, ok they cheated and should bet punished but anyone wanting Derby gone obviously can't remember 1986.

BTW Gibbo is definitely not a fair man, he's a very hard-nosed businessman on occasions.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:37 AM »
If Derby go under because of us we will become hated throughout football. souey
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:28 PM »
Simon Jordon on talk sport has just gone right through the whole thing in pretty much layman and an understanding way. It's messy involving a few parties but Gibson is within his rights to stand his ground and still demand his own actions be listened/followed through.

I would not rule him sending them under, but I don't think he will if push came to shove. Simon Jordon basically said they need to get around a table and probably will and thrash out a costing/price that suits all at some point. In cluding any future buyer/Boro/Wycombe. To be fair Simon Jordon does know his stuff so i would not doubt what he says on the matter.
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:04:15 PM »
https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/39029-simon-jordan-and-jim-white-on-talk-sport/

They're trying to compare us going into liquidation in 86, to their present predicament!

They don't seem to understand that in 86, everything that happened to us was our own doing, and didn't financially affect other clubs in the league!

We didn't cheat and we didnt shirk our responsibilities!  We didnt whinge and moan that we were being hard done to!

...............and we didnt try to petition a government to try to squirm out of it!

What a bunch of muppets!
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:42:45 PM »
Fuck 'em.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:46:21 PM »
Right up the dirtbox
Tory Cunt
