January 18, 2022, 08:58:35 AM
Author Topic: Derby County 2 weeks away from liquidation  (Read 33 times)
« on: Today at 08:09:15 AM »
It looks like Steve Gibson holds the cards on this one.

He might get called, but he is a fair man and, will do what is right both for Boro and Football.

If it means they after to go under or not and the call is left to him  - he will do the right thing whatever decision he makes.

It's Mel Morris who is the baddie in all this, not Steve Gibson.

Interesting times - will they make the visit to the Riverside in February for a grudge game that's for sure.

I wouldn't like to see them go under, but if it has to happen for the good of football finances in the future so be it.

Mike Ashley will have the funds to cover this should he wish to of course.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10412291/Derby-County-just-TWO-WEEKS-away-liquidation.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:32:34 AM »
Would hate Boro to be part of the reason Derby went out of business, ok they cheated and should bet punished but anyone wanting Derby gone obviously can't remember 1986.

BTW Gibbo is definitely not a fair man, he's a very hard-nosed businessman on occasions.
