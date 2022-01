headset

England Cricket players & Aussie players
« on: Today at 08:02:12 AM »





I suppose they have to have some downtime - that said when you get stuffed 4-0 getting caught on the pop in the early hours is never a good look.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-10412159/Englands-chaotic-Ashes-tour-hit-accusations-drinking-culture.html caught out on the pop at 6.30 am

I suppose they have to have some downtime - that said when you get stuffed 4-0 getting caught on the pop in the early hours is never a good look.