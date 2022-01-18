Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Sajid Javid plans for the NHS
headset
« on: Today at 07:49:25 AM »
Interesting thoughts and possible plans for the failing NHS hospitals.

Get your house in order or failing trust sites face takeover.

That will set the cat amongst the pigeons.

I can see the business sense in it.

I still will always vote for "free health care for all as such". Whether it's run privately or state-funded I will leave that for the big wigs better qualified than me to decide.

I'm a grafter if you like so don't get to enjoy bupa at work.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10412741/Sajid-Javid-plans-academy-school-style-NHS-revolution-bid-reduce-hospital-waiting-times.html
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:41 AM »
Start by cutting a big chunk of management. Bring back matrons to rule the wards.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:12 PM »
oooooooohhh Matron!!!
