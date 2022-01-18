Interesting thoughts and possible plans for the failing NHS hospitals.
Get your house in order or failing trust sites face takeover.
That will set the cat amongst the pigeons.
I can see the business sense in it.
I still will always vote for "free health care for all as such". Whether it's run privately or state-funded I will leave that for the big wigs better qualified than me to decide.
I'm a grafter if you like so don't get to enjoy bupa at work.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10412741/Sajid-Javid-plans-academy-school-style-NHS-revolution-bid-reduce-hospital-waiting-times.html