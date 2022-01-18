headset

Sajid Javid plans for the NHS « on: Today at 07:49:25 AM »



Get your house in order or failing trust sites face takeover.



That will set the cat amongst the pigeons.



I can see the business sense in it.



I still will always vote for "free health care for all as such". Whether it's run privately or state-funded I will leave that for the big wigs better qualified than me to decide.



I'm a grafter if you like so don't get to enjoy bupa at work.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10412741/Sajid-Javid-plans-academy-school-style-NHS-revolution-bid-reduce-hospital-waiting-times.html







