headset

Offline



Posts: 4 511





Posts: 4 511 Dominic Cummings « on: Today at 06:46:41 AM »



Boris & Co are in wrong for all this.



But Cummings is no better for keeping all of it under his hat all this time.



I get his beef with Boris Johnson, but I see him as one dirty snake the way he is carrying on with his drip-feed stories.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17354016/dominic-cummings-claims-boris-johnson-lied/ Is clearly the man with all the tales in his back pocket - that many of us thought.Boris & Co are in wrong for all this.But Cummings is no better for keeping all of it under his hat all this time.I get his beef with Boris Johnson, but I see him as one dirty snake the way he is carrying on with his drip-feed stories. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 682





Posts: 682 Re: Dominic Cummings « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »



Id love to know what is behind it all



And Im sure he is telling the truth. I just find the politics over the road to be absolutely cringeworthy and on the verge of idiocy and after all they wrote about Cummings being a Russian agent and evil and being part of Cambridge analytics or whatever it is, they now think he makes a good character witness



OTR is beyond having no idea about how politics works



Cummings really is a woman scornedId love to know what is behind it allAnd Im sure he is telling the truth. I just find the politics over the road to be absolutely cringeworthy and on the verge of idiocy and after all they wrote about Cummings being a Russian agent and evil and being part of Cambridge analytics or whatever it is, they now think he makes a good character witnessOTR is beyond having no idea about how politics works Logged