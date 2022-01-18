Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Possible Only Fools and Horses Return  (Read 133 times)
« on: Today at 06:41:31 AM »
Del boy himself Sir David Jason teases us with maybe one more show

Even at the good old age of 82.

The would-be nothing better than another Christmas day only fools and horses special


It would be a ratings winner hands down again.

Unbelievable tv for me - they just have you in stitches laughing - I will say it again the writer was a genius and each of the actors equally complimented his writing. Best ever TV for me Only Fools and Horses.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/17353942/david-jason-del-boy-only-fools-and-horses/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:41 AM »
Pretty much in the same category as Mrs Brown's Boys for me!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:53 AM »
Waste of time - it would be so PC now that it wouldn't be funny. Just look what the BBC did to Auf Weideshien Pet - and that was 20 years ago before the march of Woke really took hold.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:25:51 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:17:53 AM
20 years ago before the march of Woke

Oh, you guys are so funny! Unlike OFAH's!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:54:07 AM »
Is this the equivalent of the BBC version of operation save big dog?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:36:17 PM »
It would be about as funny as watching an episode of Miranda!



:steptoe:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:28:51 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 06:36:17 PM
It would be about as funny as watching an episode of Miranda!



:steptoe:

I've seen Miranda with the sound off, just for the cute blonde lass!
