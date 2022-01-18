headset

Even at the good old age of 82.



The would-be nothing better than another Christmas day only fools and horses special





It would be a ratings winner hands down again.



Unbelievable tv for me - they just have you in stitches laughing - I will say it again the writer was a genius and each of the actors equally complimented his writing. Best ever TV for me Only Fools and Horses.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/17353942/david-jason-del-boy-only-fools-and-horses/

