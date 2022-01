headset

It might be the old contract situation like with football managers.



Like fuck am I resigning with x,y, z years on my contract - in other words, show the money by sacking me.



We would all do the same - you don't resign it doesn't matter how shite you are if you can get a payoff.



you should know that bob as an accountant - you will have cooked more company books than a chef has made meals