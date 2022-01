headset

Posts: 4 486 Frank Lampard Avoids prosecution « on: Today at 04:35:10 PM »



Clearly caught banged to writes you would think and he gets off due to not being able to see if his phone was switched on. Both hands are full at the wheel. FFS.



Footballers think they are above the law coz they have a few quid to pay for the best lawyers who we all know are bent as fuck anyway. (soz Adi D )





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10409901/Frank-Lampard-AVOIDS-prosecution-despite-caught-driving-mobile-phone-coffee.html