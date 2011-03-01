Welcome,
January 17, 2022, 08:41:11 PM
Women pushed on to tram track - video.
Author
Topic: Women pushed on to tram track - video. (Read 107 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 489
Women pushed on to tram track - video.
«
on:
Today
at 04:25:39 PM »
She got lucky how that driver managed to stop is anyone guess.
I guess the moral of the story for everyone is - don't stand in front of anyone when waiting for a train tram etc.
They are too many head the balls out there these days - he wants kicking fuck out of not psychiatric help.
One very lucky lady.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17349227/woman-narrowly-avoids-being-crushed-tram-france/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 354
Re: Women pushed on to tram track - video.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:33:41 PM »
Tete des balles, s'il vous plait
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 489
Re: Women pushed on to tram track - video.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:00 PM »
Well, i think you already know my answer to that.
You not speak English
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 947
Re: Women pushed on to tram track - video.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:03:20 PM »
Execute the cunt
Logged
