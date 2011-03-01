Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Women pushed on to tram track - video.
headset
« on: Today at 04:25:39 PM »
She got lucky how that driver managed to stop is anyone guess.

I guess the moral of the story for everyone is - don't stand in front of anyone when waiting for a train tram etc.


They are too many head the balls out there these days - he wants kicking fuck out of not psychiatric help.


One very lucky lady.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17349227/woman-narrowly-avoids-being-crushed-tram-france/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:33:41 PM »
Tete des balles, s'il vous plait
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:00 PM »
monkey

Well, i think you already know my answer to that.

You not speak English


Logged
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:03:20 PM »
Execute the cunt
Logged
