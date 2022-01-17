Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Is Acklam really a tip now?
Keep see stories in the gazette about it and went down Acklam Rd for the first time in year at the weekend Acklam shops certainly looked like they are a bit run down, big pile of rubbish outside the corra, strange as was always one of the place to live when I was a kid
I think the better people are moving out (to ingleby?) and the council estate riff raff are moving in 
