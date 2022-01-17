Welcome,
January 17, 2022, 11:27:19 AM
Is Acklam really a tip now?
Author
Topic: Is Acklam really a tip now? (Read 22 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 527
Is Acklam really a tip now?
«
on:
Today
at 11:04:37 AM »
Keep see stories in the gazette about it and went down Acklam Rd for the first time in year at the weekend Acklam shops certainly looked like they are a bit run down, big pile of rubbish outside the corra, strange as was always one of the place to live when I was a kid
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 387
Re: Is Acklam really a tip now?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:26:42 AM »
I think the better people are moving out (to ingleby?) and the council estate riff raff are moving in
Logged
