headset

Offline



Posts: 4 476





Posts: 4 476 The Tonga volcano - Tsunami « on: Today at 07:29:20 AM »



However, the pictures & videos in an odd kind of way are incredible and quite stunning of the volcano.





Unfortunately, you can't control mother nature when it's in full force.









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10409007/Fears-grow-British-charity-worker-50-swept-away-historic-Tonga-tsunami.html It's a shame to hear about the missing British women and anyone dying and property damage.However, the pictures & videos in an odd kind of way are incredible and quite stunning of the volcano.Unfortunately, you can't control mother nature when it's in full force. Logged