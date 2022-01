headset

Offline



Posts: 4 476





Posts: 4 476 Awful April 3k Household bill rise « on: Today at 07:22:32 AM »



Something that needs addressing quickly if them numbers are true.



That will plummet many into the red and see families hit hard times.



Let's see how government & Rishi Sunak handle this one





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10409051/Household-bills-set-soar-double-months-forecast.html Household bills set to soar across the UK.Something that needs addressing quickly if them numbers are true.That will plummet many into the red and see families hit hard times.Let's see how government & Rishi Sunak handle this one Logged