It is a problem that needs tackling along with many others if the Uk is to get back on its feet again.



As Boris battles to stay in No 10.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17344129/boris-johnson-royal-navy-migrant-channel-crossings/





He's been stalling because there's absolutely nothing that the navy can do, so he's been letting Pritti take the flak. Now his arse is getting flayed he thinks this might buy him some time. Not heard one expert say this can work.

All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued. Unless things have drastically changed its the job of the RN to save distressed people at sea. What do people think theyll do, sink them

I know OTR must have sent a fleet of taxi's for him over these past years ------------------ the poor cunts





I do however think the next one they call for him - he might be getting in next time



It's his last throw of the dice to save his own arse.

I know OTR must have sent a fleet of taxi's for him over these past years ------------------ the poor cunts

I do however think the next one they call for him - he might be getting in next time

All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued.

Its the job of the Royal Navy to confront the enemies of this country and defeat them, protect our shipping, and prevent invasion.They are not a lifeboat service, or a branch of the Samaritans.

Every day another gem. Do you reckon they will blow em out of the water bill, shoot them or just bring them on board and keel haul them.

I know bill I learned fuck all in 6 years.

I know bill I learned fuck all in 6 years.

My knowledge of the mob is slightly better than your take on the loan system in footy, wheres my Christmas card by the way.

Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing. Logged

Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing.



Favoured locations appear to be Rwanda or Ghana. Thats fine by me. Mind you St Helena or Ascension Island would also fit the bill.