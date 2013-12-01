Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 17, 2022
Author Topic: Boris to enlists Royal Navy  (Read 302 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:15:27 AM »
In the effort to try & reduce channel migrant crossing into the UK.

It is a problem that needs tackling along with many others if the Uk is to get back on its feet again.

As Boris battles to stay in No 10.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17344129/boris-johnson-royal-navy-migrant-channel-crossings/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:06:28 AM »
Finally!!!!!
gizboro68
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:27:15 AM »
Hopeless,useless fat cunt should have done it 2 years ago!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:38:06 PM »
Wasn't this going to miraculously stop with Brexit?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:15:27 PM »
He's been stalling because there's absolutely nothing that the navy can do, so he's been letting Pritti take the flak. Now his arse is getting flayed he thinks this might buy him some time.  Not heard one expert say this can work.  :wanker:
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:21:31 PM »
Unless things have drastically changed its the job of the RN to save distressed people at sea. What do people think theyll do, sink them
All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued.
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:34:52 PM »
It's his last throw of the dice to save his own arse.

I know OTR must have sent a fleet of taxi's for him over these past years ------------------ the poor cunts lost


I do however think the next one they call for him  - he might be getting in next time monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:01:17 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 05:21:31 PM
Unless things have drastically changed its the job of the RN to save distressed people at sea. What do people think theyll do, sink them
All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued.
Its the job of the Royal Navy to confront the enemies of this country and defeat them, protect our shipping, and prevent invasion.They are not a lifeboat service, or a branch of the Samaritans.
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:15:28 PM »
You do spout some shite bill
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:21:24 PM »
 Save distressed people at sea You are getting the Royal Navy mixed up with the RNLI. Do try and keep up. You need to stop being abusive ,and try a bit harder at rational discussion.
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:29:06 PM »
 
Every day another gem. Do you reckon they will blow em out of the water bill, shoot them or just bring them on board and keel haul them.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:38:10 PM »
I have no idea what The Royal Navy may do or not do. This not the point and you know it. You go wittering on about what the job of the Royal Navy is when you obviously have a deep misunderstanding about the role of The Royal Navy. Like most things your desire to be abusive colours your response. I will say this however, your knowledge of the role of the Navy would fit into a bees arse,and still leave room for manoeuvre.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:41:16 PM »
  :homer:

I know bill I learned fuck all in 6 years.
My knowledge of the mob is slightly better than your take on the loan system in footy, wheres my Christmas card by the way.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:47:09 PM »
Ha ha ha.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:33:17 PM »
It'll go down a treat and look great internationally when we accidentally sink a boat full of kids.
Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing.
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:41:04 PM »
The sailors might press gang them.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 07:33:17 PM
It'll go down a treat and look great internationally when we accidentally sink a boat full of kids.
Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing.

Favoured locations appear to be Rwanda or Ghana. Thats fine by me. Mind you St Helena or Ascension Island would also fit the bill.
Robbso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:56:48 PM »
The lads wouldnt get a decent run ashore in any of them places to be honest. So thats a no :beer:
Do you know what a run ashore is bill :basil:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:02:38 PM »
There was always a good one in Gib.
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:17 PM »
Were you Jack, bill
