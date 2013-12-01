Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 17, 2022, 10:21:54 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris to enlists Royal Navy
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boris to enlists Royal Navy (Read 301 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 489
Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
on:
Today
at 07:15:27 AM »
In the effort to try & reduce channel migrant crossing into the UK.
It is a problem that needs tackling along with many others if the Uk is to get back on its feet again.
As Boris battles to stay in No 10.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17344129/boris-johnson-royal-navy-migrant-channel-crossings/
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 389
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:06:28 AM »
Finally!!!!!
Logged
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 76
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:27:15 AM »
Hopeless,useless fat cunt should have done it 2 years ago!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 243
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:38:06 PM »
Wasn't this going to miraculously stop with Brexit?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 530
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:15:27 PM »
He's been stalling because there's absolutely nothing that the navy can do, so he's been letting Pritti take the flak. Now his arse is getting flayed he thinks this might buy him some time. Not heard one expert say this can work.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:21:31 PM »
Unless things have drastically changed its the job of the RN to save distressed people at sea. What do people think theyll do, sink them
All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 489
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:34:52 PM »
It's his last throw of the dice to save his own arse.
I know OTR must have sent a fleet of taxi's for him over these past years ------------------ the poor cunts
I do however think the next one they call for him - he might be getting in next time
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:01:17 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:21:31 PM
Unless things have drastically changed its the job of the RN to save distressed people at sea. What do people think theyll do, sink them
All these migrants will look to be in trouble and theyll be rescued.
Its the job of the Royal Navy to confront the enemies of this country and defeat them, protect our shipping, and prevent invasion.They are not a lifeboat service, or a branch of the Samaritans.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:15:28 PM »
You do spout some shite bill
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:21:24 PM »
Save distressed people at sea You are getting the Royal Navy mixed up with the RNLI. Do try and keep up. You need to stop being abusive ,and try a bit harder at rational discussion.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:29:06 PM »
Every day another gem. Do you reckon they will blow em out of the water bill, shoot them or just bring them on board and keel haul them.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:38:10 PM »
I have no idea what The Royal Navy may do or not do. This not the point and you know it. You go wittering on about what the job of the Royal Navy is when you obviously have a deep misunderstanding about the role of The Royal Navy. Like most things your desire to be abusive colours your response. I will say this however, your knowledge of the role of the Navy would fit into a bees arse,and still leave room for manoeuvre.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:41:16 PM »
I know bill I learned fuck all in 6 years.
My knowledge of the mob is slightly better than your take on the loan system in footy, wheres my Christmas card by the way.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:47:09 PM »
Ha ha ha.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 108
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:33:17 PM »
It'll go down a treat and look great internationally when we accidentally sink a boat full of kids.
Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:41:04 PM »
The sailors might press gang them.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Today
at 07:33:17 PM
It'll go down a treat and look great internationally when we accidentally sink a boat full of kids.
Best way of dealing with it is send them straight back and have a proper location where they can apply to come to the UK and to areas which can accommodate them properly. And allow them to work while their claim is sorted so they don't go off grid. Most want to be contributing.
Favoured locations appear to be Rwanda or Ghana. Thats fine by me. Mind you St Helena or Ascension Island would also fit the bill.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:56:48 PM »
The lads wouldnt get a decent run ashore in any of them places to be honest. So thats a no
Do you know what a run ashore is bill
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 308
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:02:38 PM »
There was always a good one in Gib.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 678
Re: Boris to enlists Royal Navy
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:04:17 PM »
Were you Jack, bill
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...