January 17, 2022, 09:17:10 AM
Author Topic: Wayne Rooney on The Everton Hit list  (Read 37 times)
« on: Today at 07:01:43 AM »
Now that would have the Derby lot in tears if he leaves them.

He has done well as a manager with Derby it's a big step up to Everton and what will be expected off them long term. It would still be a gamble Everton does need some managerial security they cant keep chopping and changing all the time - So they need to get this one right.

I'd be tempted to go, Big Dunc & Rooney = one to keep an eye on if only to see Derby pissed off if Rooney gets the gig. monkey


The will be some fun when Derby come to the Riverside - they fucking have it in for Steve Gibson the daft twats still blame Gibson instead of venting anger at Mel Morris


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17344535/everton-martinez-return-wayne-rooney-benitez-sacked/
