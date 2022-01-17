headset

He has done well as a manager with Derby it's a big step up to Everton and what will be expected off them long term. It would still be a gamble Everton does need some managerial security they cant keep chopping and changing all the time - So they need to get this one right.



I'd be tempted to go, Big Dunc & Rooney = one to keep an eye on if only to see Derby pissed off if Rooney gets the gig.





The will be some fun when Derby come to the Riverside - they fucking have it in for Steve Gibson the daft twats still blame Gibson instead of venting anger at Mel Morris





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17344535/everton-martinez-return-wayne-rooney-benitez-sacked/

