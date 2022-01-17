headset

Online



Posts: 4 472





Posts: 4 472 Manchester Link to terrorist attack in Texas « on: Today at 06:39:41 AM »



The family claim mental problems - you would never have guessed that excuse getting roled out.



The new clear my name or get me off with a lighter sentence excuse that now spunked up by criminal lawyers which is firmly entrenched into the 'system'



Solicitors again to thank for that excuse - which probably embarrasses genuine metal health casers.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17345114/british-teens-arrested-in-texas-synagogue-attack/

Two teenagers who were pulled in by the security services must have links to the Blackburn terrorist.The family claim mental problems - you would never have guessed that excuse getting roled out.The new clear my name or get me off with a lighter sentence excuse that now spunked up by criminal lawyers which is firmly entrenched into the 'system'Solicitors again to thank for that excuse - which probably embarrasses genuine metal health casers. Logged