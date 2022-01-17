Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 17, 2022, 07:02:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Manchester Link to terrorist attack in Texas  (Read 4 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 472


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:39:41 AM »
Two teenagers who were pulled in by the security services must have links to the Blackburn terrorist.

The family claim mental problems - you would never have guessed that excuse getting roled out.

The new clear my name or get me off with a lighter sentence excuse that now spunked up by criminal lawyers which is firmly entrenched into the 'system'

Solicitors again to thank for that excuse  - which probably embarrasses genuine metal health casers.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17345114/british-teens-arrested-in-texas-synagogue-attack/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 