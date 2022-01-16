Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Djed Spence a wanted man  (Read 342 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: January 16, 2022, 07:56:14 PM »
Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail :mido:
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: January 16, 2022, 09:44:20 PM »
Great news! 

And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?!
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 AM »
So whats the general opinion sell and take the 

??
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:08:06 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:40:42 AM
So whats the general opinion sell and take the 

??

Yes, he seems like he doesn't want to be at the 'Boro so cash in before something happens and his value plummets.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:07 PM »
Sell him. Hopefully encourage an auction. Set his price at £15 million.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:26:55 PM »
Definitely sell, not an expert but keep seeing comments about how he wouldn't fit into Wilders system so might as well get some wedge
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:35:03 PM »
Could be that Spence is something of a flash in the pan. A lot of media hype after the Forest Arsenal game. We need to cash in on him whilst he appears to be worth something.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:31:43 PM »
It was the same when he played for us in the cup against the yids.

He seems to play well infront of the cameras  :wanker:
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 PM »
Yes get rid now. Jones is a far better prospect with more end product
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 PM »
Reports from Sky seem to suggest Leeds and Arsenal are interested and Leeds have made an enquiry

But hes unlikely to move in January as he cant play for another club having started for Boro and Forest already
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 PM »
Woodgate basically said he thought he was Billy big balls after his new contract ........as did Warnock , appears Wilder thinks same ..........thats enough for me ...Fulham didn't bomb him for fuck all , same reason apparently , take the cash , jones is miles ahead of him anyway , a star in his own head  who needs a kick up his arse
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:27:32 AM »
Whats our cut in this?
Snoozy
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:36:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:27:32 AM
Whats our cut in this?

All of it, hes our contracted player
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:39:12 AM »
Ok, wasnt sure if it was a % sell n job. Crack n. Getcha chq books out. Put the card number on the back
