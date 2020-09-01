Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 530 Djed Spence a wanted man « on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 PM » Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail Logged

Bud Wiser

Bud Wiser





Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:20 PM »



And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?! Great news!

Itchy_ring

Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:55 PM » Definitely sell, not an expert but keep seeing comments about how he wouldn't fit into Wilders system so might as well get some wedge

Bill Buxton

Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:35:03 PM » Could be that Spence is something of a flash in the pan. A lot of media hype after the Forest Arsenal game. We need to cash in on him whilst he appears to be worth something.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:31:43 PM »



He seems to play well infront of the cameras It was the same when he played for us in the cup against the yids.

Winston

Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:27:36 PM » Reports from Sky seem to suggest Leeds and Arsenal are interested and Leeds have made an enquiry



But hes unlikely to move in January as he cant play for another club having started for Boro and Forest already