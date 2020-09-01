Welcome,
January 17, 2022, 11:58:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Djed Spence a wanted man
Author
Topic: Djed Spence a wanted man (Read 316 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 530
Djed Spence a wanted man
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:14 PM »
Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 291
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:20 PM »
Great news!
And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?!
Winston
Offline
Posts: 679
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:40:42 AM »
So whats the general opinion sell and take the
??
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 459
Crabamity
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:08:06 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 10:40:42 AM
So whats the general opinion sell and take the
??
Yes, he seems like he doesn't want to be at the 'Boro so cash in before something happens and his value plummets.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 308
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:12:07 PM »
Sell him. Hopefully encourage an auction. Set his price at £15 million.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 530
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:26:55 PM »
Definitely sell, not an expert but keep seeing comments about how he wouldn't fit into Wilders system so might as well get some wedge
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 308
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:35:03 PM »
Could be that Spence is something of a flash in the pan. A lot of media hype after the Forest Arsenal game. We need to cash in on him whilst he appears to be worth something.
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 102
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:31:43 PM »
It was the same when he played for us in the cup against the yids.
He seems to play well infront of the cameras
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 586
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:44:38 PM »
Yes get rid now. Jones is a far better prospect with more end product
Winston
Offline
Posts: 679
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:27:36 PM »
Reports from Sky seem to suggest Leeds and Arsenal are interested and Leeds have made an enquiry
But hes unlikely to move in January as he cant play for another club having started for Boro and Forest already
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 970
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:58:11 PM »
Woodgate basically said he thought he was Billy big balls after his new contract ........as did Warnock , appears Wilder thinks same ..........thats enough for me ...Fulham didn't bomb him for fuck all , same reason apparently , take the cash , jones is miles ahead of him anyway , a star in his own head who needs a kick up his arse
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
