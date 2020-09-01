calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 459



Crabamity





Posts: 8 459Crabamity Re: Djed Spence a wanted man « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:08:06 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:40:42 AM



??

So whats the general opinion sell and take the??

Yes, he seems like he doesn't want to be at the 'Boro so cash in before something happens and his value plummets. Yes, he seems like he doesn't want to be at the 'Boro so cash in before something happens and his value plummets. Logged