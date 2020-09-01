Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 17, 2022, 01:28:42 PM
Author Topic: Djed Spence a wanted man  (Read 165 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 528


« on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 PM »
Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail :mido:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 291

Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:20 PM »
Great news! 

And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?!
Winston
Posts: 676


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:40:42 AM »
So whats the general opinion sell and take the 

??
calamity
Posts: 8 459

Crabamity


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:08:06 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:40:42 AM
So whats the general opinion sell and take the 

??

Yes, he seems like he doesn't want to be at the 'Boro so cash in before something happens and his value plummets.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 302


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:07 PM »
Sell him. Hopefully encourage an auction. Set his price at £15 million.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 528


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:55 PM »
Definitely sell, not an expert but keep seeing comments about how he wouldn't fit into Wilders system so might as well get some wedge
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 302


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:35:03 PM »
Could be that Spence is something of a flash in the pan. A lot of media hype after the Forest Arsenal game. We need to cash in on him whilst he appears to be worth something.
