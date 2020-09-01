Welcome,
January 16, 2022, 11:29:57 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Djed Spence a wanted man
Author
Topic: Djed Spence a wanted man (Read 82 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 526
Djed Spence a wanted man
«
on:
Today
at 07:56:14 PM »
Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 291
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Djed Spence a wanted man
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:44:20 PM »
Great news!
And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?!
