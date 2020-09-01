Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 16, 2022, 11:29:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Djed Spence a wanted man  (Read 82 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 526


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:56:14 PM »
Arsenal, Roma and Inter potentially in for him according to the Daily Mail :mido:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 291

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:44:20 PM »
Great news! 

And who knows, with all the available funds from his sale we might even sign someone who we've actually heard of?!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 