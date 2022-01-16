Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Leeds look like denting West Hams  (Read 58 times)
on: Today at 04:37:51 PM
top 4 hopes today - just knocked another in 4-2 - no VAR canceled it back to 3-2 to dirty Leeds- still a good game for the neutral - pretty much end to end stuff
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:57:28 PM
What a last-minute miss from Bowen to level it up. In form player as well

Dirty Leeds climb further to safety . 4th spot at the top is still wide open.
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:10:02 PM
Wasnt Jack Harrison utter pony for us?
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:28:10 PM
monkey Ben, I hope you are saying that with some sarcasm towards Pulis.

Who had him on loan and would not play him.

We hardly had a look at him as supporters to call him good or shite in a Boro shirt.
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:34:30 PM
Going be interesting that 4th place battle, mad that spuds useless as the are, are only 4 points off with 4 games in hand
