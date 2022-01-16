Welcome,
January 16, 2022, 05:56:52 PM
Leeds look like denting West Hams
Author
Topic: Leeds look like denting West Hams
headset
Leeds look like denting West Hams
top 4 hopes today - just knocked another in 4-2 - no VAR canceled it back to 3-2 to dirty Leeds- still a good game for the neutral - pretty much end to end stuff
headset
Re: Leeds look like denting West Hams
What a last-minute miss from Bowen to level it up. In form player as well
Dirty Leeds climb further to safety . 4th spot at the top is still wide open.
Ben G
Re: Leeds look like denting West Hams
Wasnt Jack Harrison utter pony for us?
headset
Re: Leeds look like denting West Hams
Ben, I hope you are saying that with some sarcasm towards Pulis.
Who had him on loan and would not play him.
We hardly had a look at him as supporters to call him good or shite in a Boro shirt.
Itchy_ring
Re: Leeds look like denting West Hams
Going be interesting that 4th place battle, mad that spuds useless as the are, are only 4 points off with 4 games in hand
