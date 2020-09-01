Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Grangetown Roof Top Drama  (Read 106 times)
Three scally's holed up in some house over in G/town after robbing a shop nearby.

I said yesterday on the Teesville terrorist thread - they are all headbangers over that/way neck of the woods.

3 now stuck in a house armed officers trying to get them down ....fucking crackers - I would rubber bullet the fucker - if he lives from the fall fair enough charge him - if he doesn't live fuck him tough shit fir getting on the roof - more taxpayers money will be going on house repairs to that house which i take is council.

Why the need for that many coppers is a fucking joke, unless its double-time Sunday monkey


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/live-man-climbs-roof-stand-22770159
"Dressing gown-clad residents stood behind a police van whilst the emergency services' helicopter circled above."

So all this must've happened mid-afternoon at the earliest then!
