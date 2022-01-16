Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 20, 2022, 09:36:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Just bought my Blackburn tickets! (Read 304 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 776
Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
on:
January 16, 2022, 04:04:42 PM »
Should be a cracking night !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 688
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #1 on:
January 16, 2022, 04:08:09 PM »
On me jollies, tele for me
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 776
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #2 on:
January 18, 2022, 10:40:25 AM »
Looks like weve sold the initial 3000 and onto the extra available.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #3 on:
January 18, 2022, 11:16:03 AM »
Seem to be going very well given the game is on TV.
If we can sell out Man Utd which I think we will - it will be some away game support which I would say is already outstanding anyhow in numbers and vocal/voice.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 694
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:45 PM »
Been on a bit of an unstoppable run lately, Blackburn - which has just come to an end
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 574
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:51:59 AM »
Interesting result last night.
Quite often that is how it works out.
The unexpected team tends to end
big unbeaten runs.
Can/will they bounce back
or is it the start of a bad run
Mogga' sides have history
for dropping away in the 2nd half of a season.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 954
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:17:10 PM »
I just bought one in the Jack Walker stand.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 694
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:49:52 PM »
By the looks of it theres going to be no tickets in the away end and the rest of the stadium will be half full
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 954
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:45:30 PM »
How much were the tickets?
I paid 22 for the main stand. Not bad.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 776
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:14:23 PM »
£20 for adults
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...