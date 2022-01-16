Welcome,
January 18, 2022, 12:04:33 PM
Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
Ben G
Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
on:
January 16, 2022, 04:04:42 PM »
Should be a cracking night !
Robbso
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #1 on:
January 16, 2022, 04:08:09 PM »
On me jollies, tele for me
Ben G
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:40:25 AM »
Looks like weve sold the initial 3000 and onto the extra available.
headset
Re: Just bought my Blackburn tickets!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:16:03 AM »
Seem to be going very well given the game is on TV.
If we can sell out Man Utd which I think we will - it will be some away game support which I would say is already outstanding anyhow in numbers and vocal/voice.
