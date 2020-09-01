headset

Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « on: Yesterday at 12:08:49 PM »



I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202





With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.I am SKY sportsman Logged

Robbso
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:59:38 PM »



Edit, sorry bill, I hope that makes more sense Bill you need to go and learn the football loan rules before involving yourself in politicsEdit, sorry bill, I hope that makes more sense

Spidoolie
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:07:58 PM » Reading those articles suggests to me that FMTTM is an offshoot from the BBC, in particular the references to wokes.

Bill Buxton
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:49:20 PM » Boreme epitomize those lefties who absolutely hate their own country. They are nothing more than members of a virtue signalling cult.

Bud Wiser
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 PM »



I'm in total agreement with this, naturally. So is our "far-right, nazi, fascist" government planning to instruct OFCOM to revoke West hating RT's broadcasting licence?