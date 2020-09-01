Welcome,
January 17, 2022, 01:13:48 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
Author
Topic: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC (Read 246 times)
headset
Posts: 4 466
Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:49 PM
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.
I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.
I am SKY sportsman
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 526
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:04:50 PM
Operation save big dog!
And for that matter operation save Nadine.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 671
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:13:54 PM
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 300
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:54:24 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 01:13:54 PM
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd
?
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 671
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:38 PM
Bill you need to go and learn the football loan rules before involving yourself in politics
Edit, sorry bill, I hope that makes more sense
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:00:25 PM by Robbso
»
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 300
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:48 PM
That sentence is not grammatically correct.
Logged
Spidoolie
Posts: 168
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:07:58 PM
Reading those articles suggests to me that FMTTM is an offshoot from the BBC, in particular the references to wokes.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 300
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:49:20 PM
Boreme epitomize those lefties who absolutely hate their own country. They are nothing more than members of a virtue signalling cult.
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 382
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:47 PM
Bad Dads arse is twitching
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 291
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:19 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 12:08:49 PM
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.
I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.
I am SKY sportsman
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202
I'm in total agreement with this, naturally. So is our "far-right, nazi, fascist" government planning to instruct OFCOM to revoke West hating RT's broadcasting licence?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Rutters
Posts: 522
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:00 PM
You raise a good point however in the BBC's case it has to go because every day it's in breach of it's own Charter.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 353
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:12 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 12:08:49 PM
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.
I didnt read further
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 241
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:30:20 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 12:08:49 PM
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.
Yeah, riddled with SFLD's like Neil, Portillo, Clarkson!
Logged
