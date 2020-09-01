Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC  (Read 202 times)
« on: Today at 12:08:49 PM »
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.

I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.

I am SKY sportsman monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:50 PM »
Operation save big dog!  

And for that matter operation save Nadine.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:54 PM »
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd :basil:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:54:24 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:13:54 PM
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd :basil:

?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:59:38 PM »
Bill you need to go and learn the football loan rules before involving yourself in politics monkey

Edit, sorry bill, I hope that makes more sense mcl
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:48 PM »
That sentence is not grammatically correct.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:58 PM »
Reading those articles suggests to me that FMTTM is an offshoot from the BBC, in particular the references to wokes.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:49:20 PM »
Boreme epitomize those lefties who absolutely hate their own country. They are nothing more than members of a virtue signalling cult.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:49:47 PM »
Bad Dads arse is twitching
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:19 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:08:49 PM
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.

I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.

I am SKY sportsman monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202




I'm in total agreement with this, naturally. So is our "far-right, nazi, fascist" government planning to instruct OFCOM to revoke West hating RT's broadcasting licence?
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
