Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 16, 2022, 01:46:16 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC (Read 56 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 456
Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
on:
Today
at 12:08:49 PM »
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.
I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.
I am SKY sportsman
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 522
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:04:50 PM »
Operation save big dog!
And for that matter operation save Nadine.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 669
Re: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:13:54 PM »
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...