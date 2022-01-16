Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 16, 2022, 01:46:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC  (Read 56 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 456


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:08:49 PM »
With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.

I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.

I am SKY sportsman monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 522


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:04:50 PM »
Operation save big dog!  

And for that matter operation save Nadine.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 669


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:13:54 PM »
A Tory accusing the BBC of left wing bias, seems, well odd :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 