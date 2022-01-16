headset

Offline



Posts: 4 456





Posts: 4 456 Nadine Dorries clobbers the BBC « on: Today at 12:08:49 PM »



I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.



I am SKY sportsman





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406491/Nadine-Dorries-hits-BBC-2bn-funding-cut-freezes-annual-licence-fee-charge-202





With a 2 billion funding cut due to left-wing bias.I've said before the BBC doesn't float my boat - apart from Match of the day its only on in our house for her indoors.I am SKY sportsman Logged