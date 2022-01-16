|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.
You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella.
Top shelf? Oh, do you mean I'm a bit "Mayfair" to your "Razzle"?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
headset
|
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.
You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella.
Top shelf? Oh, do you mean I'm a bit "Mayfair" to your "Razzle"?
I wasn't quite thinking along the lines of cock books, but a good equivalent example I have to say that.
I was thinking more towards the drinks shelf behind a bar.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.
You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella.
Top shelf? Oh, do you mean I'm a bit "Mayfair" to your "Razzle"?
I wasn't quite thinking along the lines of cock books, but a good equivalent example I have to say that.
I was thinking more towards the drinks shelf behind a bar.
A sign of my old age, and more innocent days!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
myboro
|
You are a spot-on bill - a lot of these Labour supporters expect you to vote anything that has a red tie on.
Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.
I am not joking when I say things would have been a lot worse in pandemic with them nut cases in charge.
We'd still be in full locked down and hiding away. The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts
Wow - Lock down the borders and no need to lock down the country time after time. New Zealand with a leftie has 52 deaths. We have 152,000.
Lock the borders and only holidays/travel become an issue. Business at home nowhere near as bad as the Johnson shitshow. Economy far better off but yes you may need longer for the 2 weeks in benidorn
This from the Spectator in 2015 Corbyn, before the media shitstorm
How anybody can see the UK response leading to biggest economic damage and also biggest HUMAN cost and try and say it would be worse under Corbyn seems to defy belief. But I have no doubt you actually believe it.
Media puppet = muppet. The bloke with an allotment is the danger not the lying, self serving arrogant twat who does not care if you die. Look at the death toll and explain how it could be worse.
83,000 people died in England in April 2020 the highest death toll in any month in the last 5 years, what caused that when only 52 people have died in new zealand?
Johnson wanting to take it on the chin is a prime example of his flaws
|
|
|
|
Logged