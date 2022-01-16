headset

Posts: 4 517 Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « on: January 16, 2022, 12:05:34 PM »



Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.



What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.



Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa

The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words. Logged

Posts: 15 681 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #1 on: January 16, 2022, 01:17:27 PM » Yeah the grieving family members who stayed away from funerals on orders from big dog must be over the moon. Logged

Posts: 4 517 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #3 on: January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM » He is going nowhere by the looks of things. As much as he has pissed off the masses.



that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.



Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.



The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship. Logged

Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM



that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.



Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.



The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship.



Along with millions of others. As an aside it seems Sir IKEA broke the Covid Law in Durham. Northern Echo has him bang to rights. The hypocritical Uriah Heap lookalike. Along with millions of others. As an aside it seems Sir IKEA broke the Covid Law in Durham. Northern Echo has him bang to rights. The hypocritical Uriah Heap lookalike. Logged

Posts: 683 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #5 on: January 16, 2022, 02:42:10 PM » We already know the outcome of the report



1) Big dog did not break the law

2) Big dog did not break the ministerial code

3) the problem is culture and work meetings with alcohol should be ended by big dog



Sue Gray will be a Baroness by the end of the decade





« Last Edit: January 16, 2022, 02:43:54 PM by Winston » Logged

Posts: 4 517 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #6 on: January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM »



Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.



I am not joking when I say things would have been a lot worse in pandemic with them nut cases in charge.



We'd still be in full locked down and hiding away. The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts You are a spot-on bill - a lot of these Labour supporters expect you to vote anything that has a red tie on.Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.I am not joking when I say things would have been a lot worse in pandemic with them nut cases in charge.We'd still be in full locked down and hiding away. The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts Logged

Posts: 3 531 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #8 on: January 16, 2022, 05:53:38 PM »



From Twitter " read we will be offered Operation Red Meat. So begin with U.K. energy self sufficiency, control of borders, no National Insurance rise and policies to grow and make more of what we need Here at home." World's gone mad, I actually agree with John RedwoodFrom Twitter " read we will be offered Operation Red Meat. So begin with U.K. energy self sufficiency, control of borders, no National Insurance rise and policies to grow and make more of what we need Here at home." Logged

Posts: 970 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #11 on: January 16, 2022, 06:07:17 PM »





post of the week The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkeypost of the week Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 10 291Bausor OUT!!! Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #12 on: January 16, 2022, 09:31:38 PM »

How can a "dead man walking" be such a threat to a slick talking lawyer whose party are streets ahead in the polls?

Surely he'd want Johnson to stay for the long term, continuing to put his foot in it all the way to election time. But no. Mister Policyless wants him out now.



The thing I can't quite get is why Sir Keir wants Boris Johnson to resign so desperately?How can a "dead man walking" be such a threat to a slick talking lawyer whose party are streets ahead in the polls?Surely he'd want Johnson to stay for the long term, continuing to put his foot in it all the way to election time. But no. Mister Policyless wants him out now. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Posts: 683 Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 PM »



OTR claiming Dominic Cummings should take to the stand under oath cause hes a top guy and totally honest Logged

Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM





They want Sir Keir to apologise now

I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.



The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer

I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer

You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"! You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"! Logged