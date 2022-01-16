Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 18, 2022, 02:49:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback  (Read 452 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« on: January 16, 2022, 12:05:34 PM »
The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.

Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.

What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.

Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 678


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 16, 2022, 01:17:27 PM »
Yeah the grieving family members who stayed away from funerals on orders from big dog must be over the moon. :mido:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 888


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 16, 2022, 01:47:41 PM »
Someone just put the pig- eyed liar out of his job.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM »
He is going nowhere by the looks of things. As much as he has pissed off the masses.

that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.

Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.

The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 308


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 16, 2022, 02:34:10 PM »
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM
He is going nowhere by the looks of things. As much as he has pissed off the masses.

that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.

Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.

The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship.

Along with millions of others. As an aside it seems Sir IKEA broke the Covid Law in Durham. Northern Echo has him bang to rights. The hypocritical Uriah Heap lookalike.
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 16, 2022, 02:42:10 PM »
We already know the outcome of the report  

1) Big dog did not break the law
2) Big dog did not break the ministerial code
3) the problem is culture and work meetings with alcohol should be ended by big dog

Sue Gray will be a Baroness by the end of the decade


« Last Edit: January 16, 2022, 02:43:54 PM by Winston » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM »
You are a spot-on bill - a lot of these Labour supporters expect you to vote anything that has a red tie on.

Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.

I am not joking when I say things would have been a lot worse in pandemic with them nut cases in charge.

We'd still be in full locked down and hiding away. The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 308


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: January 16, 2022, 02:47:12 PM »
Absolutely spot on. :like:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 531


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: January 16, 2022, 05:53:38 PM »
World's gone mad, I actually agree with John Redwood  souey

From Twitter " read we will be offered Operation Red Meat. So begin with U.K. energy self sufficiency, control of borders, no National Insurance rise and policies to grow and make more of what we need Here at home."
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 359



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: January 16, 2022, 06:03:12 PM »
Quote from: Winston on January 16, 2022, 02:42:10 PM
We already know the outcome of the report  

1) Big dog did not break the law
2) Big dog did not break the ministerial code
3) the problem is culture and work meetings with alcohol should be ended by big dog

Sue Gray will be a Baroness by the end of January




Fixed - in more ways than one  mcl
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 359



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: January 16, 2022, 06:04:56 PM »
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM


Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.

:

You DO know that that has got itself as a recurring theme of ridicule?
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 970


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: January 16, 2022, 06:07:17 PM »
 The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkey


post of the week  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 291

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: January 16, 2022, 09:31:38 PM »
The thing I can't quite get is why Sir Keir wants Boris Johnson to resign so desperately?
How can a "dead man walking" be such a threat to a slick talking lawyer whose party are streets ahead in the polls?
Surely he'd want Johnson to stay for the long term, continuing to put his foot in it all the way to election time. But no. Mister Policyless wants him out now.

                                                       
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 247


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:19:34 AM »
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkey

I'm a Civil Servant? Really? Well, who'd a thunked it? You live and learn!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:48:19 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:19:34 AM
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkey

I'm a Civil Servant? Really? Well, who'd a thunked it? You live and learn!

If you are you will be used to getting ribbed - I do at times since I came out as a closet tory. All part n parcel of the crack in reality and online. :like:
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM »
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 395


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



So he should - hypocrite of the highest order  :beer: 
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:28:01 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



So he should - hypocrite of the highest order  :beer: 

Haha, my point was I think operation save big dog is officially in progress

I also imagine we will hear a lot about lessons being learned and even more about culture
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.

The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer  monkey
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 682


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 PM »
OTR claiming Dominic Cummings should take to the stand under oath cause hes a top guy and totally honest

 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 247


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:35:56 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.

The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer  monkey

You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 513


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:01:26 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 09:35:56 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.

The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer  monkey

You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!

I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.

You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella. :like:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 247


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:57:27 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:01:26 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 09:35:56 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now   monkey



I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.

The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer  monkey

You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!

I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.

You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella. :like:

Top shelf? Oh, do you mean I'm a bit "Mayfair" to your "Razzle"?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 