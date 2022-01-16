Welcome,
January 18, 2022, 12:04:27 PM
Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
headset
Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 12:05:34 PM
The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.
Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.
What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.
Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa
Robbso
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 01:17:27 PM
Yeah the grieving family members who stayed away from funerals on orders from big dog must be over the moon.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 01:47:41 PM
Someone just put the pig- eyed liar out of his job.
headset
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM
He is going nowhere by the looks of things. As much as he has pissed off the masses.
that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.
Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.
The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship.
Bill Buxton
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 02:34:10 PM
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:28:06 PM
He is going nowhere by the looks of things. As much as he has pissed off the masses.
that's what happens when you give a party a five-year free hit by rolling out Jeremy Corbyn.
Even knowing what I know now I would do the same again if faced with the choice of them 2.
The was not a cat n hells chance was I voting in Jeremy Corbyn in that's why I jumped ship.
Along with millions of others. As an aside it seems Sir IKEA broke the Covid Law in Durham. Northern Echo has him bang to rights. The hypocritical Uriah Heap lookalike.
Winston
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 02:42:10 PM
We already know the outcome of the report
1) Big dog did not break the law
2) Big dog did not break the ministerial code
3) the problem is culture and work meetings with alcohol should be ended by big dog
Sue Gray will be a Baroness by the end of the decade
headset
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
You are a spot-on bill - a lot of these Labour supporters expect you to vote anything that has a red tie on.
Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.
I am not joking when I say things would have been a lot worse in pandemic with them nut cases in charge.
We'd still be in full locked down and hiding away. The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts
Bill Buxton
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 02:47:12 PM
Absolutely spot on.
Itchy_ring
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 05:53:38 PM
World's gone mad, I actually agree with John Redwood
From Twitter " read we will be offered Operation Red Meat. So begin with U.K. energy self sufficiency, control of borders, no National Insurance rise and policies to grow and make more of what we need Here at home."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 06:03:12 PM
Quote from: Winston on January 16, 2022, 02:42:10 PM
We already know the outcome of the report
1) Big dog did not break the law
2) Big dog did not break the ministerial code
3) the problem is culture and work meetings with alcohol should be ended by big dog
Sue Gray will be a Baroness by the end of January
Fixed - in more ways than one
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 06:04:56 PM
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
Cab you imagine the mess the country would have been in with Jezza and Diane at the wheel.
You DO know that that has got itself as a recurring theme of ridicule?
Gingerpig
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 06:07:17 PM
The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts monkey
post of the week
Bud Wiser
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
January 16, 2022, 09:31:38 PM
The thing I can't quite get is why Sir Keir wants Boris Johnson to resign so desperately?
How can a "dead man walking" be such a threat to a slick talking lawyer whose party are streets ahead in the polls?
Surely he'd want Johnson to stay for the long term, continuing to put his foot in it all the way to election time. But no. Mister Policyless wants him out now.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 02:19:34 AM
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts
I'm a Civil Servant? Really? Well, who'd a thunked it? You live and learn!
headset
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 06:48:19 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 02:19:34 AM
Quote from: headset on January 16, 2022, 02:42:40 PM
The only cunts happy with that policy would be the Fly me lot who are workshy civil servants or free loaders. the tapping cunts
I'm a Civil Servant? Really? Well, who'd a thunked it? You live and learn!
If you are you will be used to getting ribbed - I do at times since I came out as a closet tory. All part n parcel of the crack in reality and online.
Winston
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
Bernie
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 11:28:01 AM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
So he should - hypocrite of the highest order
Winston
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 11:36:38 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:28:01 AM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
So he should - hypocrite of the highest order
Haha, my point was I think operation save big dog is officially in progress
I also imagine we will hear a lot about lessons being learned and even more about culture
headset
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
Winston
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Yesterday
at 11:43:37 PM
OTR claiming Dominic Cummings should take to the stand under oath cause hes a top guy and totally honest
Squarewheelbike
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Today
at 09:35:56 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
headset
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Today
at 11:01:26 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 09:35:56 AM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 10:57:06 AM
They want Sir Keir to apologise now
I've read a few nicknames for him that have made me chuckle.
The 2 standouts are Captain Hindsight & the winner, Sir Kneel Starmer
You want to make sure you properly explain that to everyone, just in case they fail to appreciate your rapier like Shavian wit! You know like your fellow intellects when they explain why they write or say "Tony B Liar"!
I don't generally like to ignore anyone but sorry pal - I ain't got a fucking clue what rapier and shavian mean - so I cant really offer a reply.
You might be a bit to top shelf for me fella.
