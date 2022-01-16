headset

Offline



Posts: 4 456





Posts: 4 456 Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback « on: Today at 12:05:34 PM »



Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.



What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.



Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa

The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words. Logged