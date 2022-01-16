Welcome,
January 16, 2022
Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Author
Topic: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
headset
Posts: 4 456
Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Today
at 12:05:34 PM »
The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.
Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.
What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.
Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa
Robbso
Posts: 15 669
Re: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback
Today
at 01:17:27 PM »
Yeah the grieving family members who stayed away from funerals on orders from big dog must be over the moon.
