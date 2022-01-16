Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boris Johnson In Operation Fightback  (Read 38 times)
The fightback begins and the battle cry is sounded.

Borus to tackle a number of issues in order to win back public support.

What he says he might have to put into practice this time if he is to survive.

Interesting, but as they say actions speak louder than words.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10406399/Boris-Johnson-tackle-Channel-migrant-crisis-survives-Pa
Yeah the grieving family members who stayed away from funerals on orders from big dog must be over the moon. :mido:
