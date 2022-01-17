Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 17, 2022, 11:26:53 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rafa getting binned today
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rafa getting binned today (Read 109 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 527
Rafa getting binned today
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:08 AM »
Not surprising, when you lose to Norwich you know your times up
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 671
Re: Rafa getting binned today
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:31 AM »
Terrible appointment in the first place. Everton fans never wanted him.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 476
Re: Rafa getting binned today
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:23 AM »
I'm surprised he has lasted this long.
They might give big Dunc and Ronney it - it will please and unite the club/support - whether they can turn the club around would be seen as another type of gamble.
It will rock and fuck any chance Derby has of pulling off the championship great escape.
Rooney the manager has gone up in my estimation of late
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 476
Re: Rafa getting binned today
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:45 PM »
He has gone Rafa the gaffer tin tacked
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 527
Re: Rafa getting binned today
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:39:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 10:37:31 AM
Terrible appointment in the first place. Everton fans never wanted him.
Rubbish fit, might just about got away with it if he'd done anything in his last few jobs but his record since Liverpool is poor
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 675
Re: Rafa getting binned today
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:04:14 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:02:45 PM
He has gone Rafa the gaffer tin tacked
You did say
Brendon Rodgers
Rafa was next to go!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...