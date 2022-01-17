Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rafa getting binned today  (Read 109 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 AM »
Not surprising, when you lose to Norwich you know your times up
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 AM »
Terrible appointment in the first place. Everton fans never wanted him.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 AM »
I'm surprised he has lasted this long.

They might give big Dunc and Ronney it - it will please and unite the club/support - whether they can turn the club around would be seen as another type of gamble.

It will rock and fuck any chance Derby has of pulling off the championship great escape.

Rooney the manager has gone up in my estimation of late
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:02:45 PM »
He has gone Rafa the gaffer tin tacked
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:39:23 PM »
Terrible appointment in the first place. Everton fans never wanted him.

Rubbish fit, might just about got away with it if he'd done anything in his last few jobs but his record since Liverpool is poor
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:04:14 AM »
He has gone Rafa the gaffer tin tacked

You did say Brendon Rodgers   Rafa was next to go!  mcl
