Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has told the BBC Novak Djokovic was tortured and tormented by the Australian government and treated like a mass murderer.



He said the decision taken today could have been made 10 days ago, and that he has no doubt Djokovic would have been treated "totally differently" if he wasnt from Serbia.



Vucic said: "He came to Australia with a medical exemption proposal and then you were mistreating him for 10 days. Why did you do it? Doing a witch hunt against him? This is something that no one can understand."





Errrrrr Mr president.........the decision WAS made 10 days ago but joke ovic kept coming back for more.........and because of it, he had to be treated like an illegal immigrant!



If I wasnt living here Id rip the piss out of The Serbs leader