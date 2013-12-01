Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 16, 2022, 11:27:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS  (Read 55 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 376


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:57:49 AM »
IMHO........correct to deny him entry!  he is to be deported and likely will receive a 3yr ban from re entering oz!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:01:08 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 107



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:02 AM »
I hate the whole 2 tier system we have got now myself ,however it has to be consistent.  There is ozzys who still can't get home for 2 weeks to see family as have to quarantine etc.
Hopefully it all calms in the coming year.
I'm going to France soon with family and we can't get in anywhere without vaccine passes. France is tight as.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 666


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:32 AM »
Im away next week but cant even look forward to it, rules change on travel weekly and on top of that if one is catch the fucking thing this week we cant go.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 520


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:25:28 AM »
Got what he deserves, shouldn't have tried to blag it
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 376


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:32 AM »
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has told the BBC Novak Djokovic was tortured and tormented by the Australian government and treated like a mass murderer.

He said the decision taken today could have been made 10 days ago, and that he has no doubt Djokovic would have been treated "totally differently" if he wasnt from Serbia.

Vucic said: "He came to Australia with a medical exemption proposal and then you were mistreating him for 10 days. Why did you do it? Doing a witch hunt against him? This is something that no one can understand."


Errrrrr Mr president.........the decision WAS made 10 days ago but joke ovic kept coming back for more.........and because of it, he had to be treated like an illegal immigrant!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 