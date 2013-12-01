Welcome,
January 16, 2022, 11:27:48 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Author
JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Pigeon droppings
JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
IMHO........correct to deny him entry! he is to be deported and likely will receive a 3yr ban from re entering oz!
Billy Balfour
Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
I hate the whole 2 tier system we have got now myself ,however it has to be consistent. There is ozzys who still can't get home for 2 weeks to see family as have to quarantine etc.
Hopefully it all calms in the coming year.
I'm going to France soon with family and we can't get in anywhere without vaccine passes. France is tight as.
Robbso
Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Im away next week but cant even look forward to it, rules change on travel weekly and on top of that if one is catch the fucking thing this week we cant go.
Itchy_ring
Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Got what he deserves, shouldn't have tried to blag it
Pigeon droppings
Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has told the BBC Novak Djokovic was tortured and tormented by the Australian government and treated like a mass murderer.
He said the decision taken today could have been made 10 days ago, and that he has no doubt Djokovic would have been treated "totally differently" if he wasnt from Serbia.
Vucic said: "He came to Australia with a medical exemption proposal and then you were mistreating him for 10 days. Why did you do it? Doing a witch hunt against him? This is something that no one can understand."
Errrrrr Mr president.........the decision WAS made 10 days ago but joke ovic kept coming back for more.........and because of it, he had to be treated like an illegal immigrant!
