Posts: 376 JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS « on: Today at 07:57:49 AM » IMHO........correct to deny him entry! he is to be deported and likely will receive a 3yr ban from re entering oz! « Last Edit: Today at 08:01:08 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Posts: 5 107 Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:02 AM » I hate the whole 2 tier system we have got now myself ,however it has to be consistent. There is ozzys who still can't get home for 2 weeks to see family as have to quarantine etc.

Hopefully it all calms in the coming year.

I'm going to France soon with family and we can't get in anywhere without vaccine passes. France is tight as. Logged

Posts: 15 666 Re: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:32 AM » Im away next week but cant even look forward to it, rules change on travel weekly and on top of that if one is catch the fucking thing this week we cant go. Logged