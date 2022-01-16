Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 16, 2022, 08:54:16 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS (Read 6 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 375
JOKE OVIC APPEAL FAILS
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:49 AM »
IMHO........correct to deny him entry! he is to be deported and likely will receive a 3yr ban from re entering oz!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:01:08 AM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...