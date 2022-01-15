Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boros Inept covid policy  (Read 293 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: January 15, 2022, 10:39:18 PM »
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: January 15, 2022, 10:44:04 PM »
Happy ending, they all got in.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #2 on: January 15, 2022, 10:47:29 PM »
It's a bit of a shite system though you must agree.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: January 15, 2022, 11:08:17 PM »
The world has been shit for two years
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: January 15, 2022, 11:46:11 PM »
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: January 15, 2022, 11:48:58 PM »
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month
Billy Balfour
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:14:58 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 15, 2022, 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Nah, those cards you get with date and type of vaccine on.
The one they said keep in case you need to show it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 15, 2022, 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 
Billy Balfour
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on January 15, 2022, 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?

Re read that, yes I think those ones. They also have batch and type on.
Snoozy
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:22:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:05:30 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 15, 2022, 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 

Good! Thatll learn The Ashes winning twats :alf:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 AM »
Been to a couple of rugby matches over the last few weeks and it's been exactly the same if not even more lax, could have been showing a QR code for anything.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:39:50 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 10:22:17 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:05:30 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on January 15, 2022, 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 

Good! Thatll learn The Ashes winning twats :alf:

Pity our cricketers paperwork was in order
myboro
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on January 15, 2022, 10:39:18 PM
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Well science has always stated as fact a vacine only reduces risk so our covid passport has always been based on coertion rather than science. You can still catch and pass on the virus when vaccinated

Any gathering/event which needs a passport should require a Test. Tests should be the passport.

My Daughter is triple jabbed and caught Covid new year, the passport is a joke based purely to push people to get a jab. Going somewhere, mixing somewhere - TAKE A TEST then go vax or no vax IMHO
Snoozy
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:35:35 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 10:59:06 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on January 15, 2022, 10:39:18 PM
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Well science has always stated as fact a vacine only reduces risk so our covid passport has always been based on coertion rather than science. You can still catch and pass on the virus when vaccinated

Any gathering/event which needs a passport should require a Test. Tests should be the passport.

My Daughter is triple jabbed and caught Covid new year, the passport is a joke based purely to push people to get a jab. Going somewhere, mixing somewhere - TAKE A TEST then go vax or no vax IMHO

Spot on
