Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son. She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed. He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone. Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in. As you can imagine she was fuming. Whats the fucking point?

Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Nah, those cards you get with date and type of vaccine on.The one they said keep in case you need to show it.

Been to a couple of rugby matches over the last few weeks and it's been exactly the same if not even more lax, could have been showing a QR code for anything.

