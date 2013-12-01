Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 16, 2022, 11:29:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boros Inept covid policy  (Read 236 times)
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 107



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 PM »
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 671


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 PM »
Happy ending, they all got in.
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 107



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 PM »
It's a bit of a shite system though you must agree.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 671


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 PM »
The world has been shit for two years
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 722


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 584


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM »
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 107



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:58 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Nah, those cards you get with date and type of vaccine on.
The one they said keep in case you need to show it.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 352



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:05:30 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 107



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:14:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?

Re read that, yes I think those ones. They also have batch and type on.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 584


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:22:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:05:30 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 

Good! Thatll learn The Ashes winning twats :alf:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 526


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:27:09 AM »
Been to a couple of rugby matches over the last few weeks and it's been exactly the same if not even more lax, could have been showing a QR code for anything.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 352



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:50 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 10:22:17 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:05:30 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month

Not n Australia 

Good! Thatll learn The Ashes winning twats :alf:

Pity our cricketers paperwork was in order
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 986


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:59:06 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 10:39:18 PM
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Well science has always stated as fact a vacine only reduces risk so our covid passport has always been based on coertion rather than science. You can still catch and pass on the virus when vaccinated

Any gathering/event which needs a passport should require a Test. Tests should be the passport.

My Daughter is triple jabbed and caught Covid new year, the passport is a joke based purely to push people to get a jab. Going somewhere, mixing somewhere - TAKE A TEST then go vax or no vax IMHO
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 