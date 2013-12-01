Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone. Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Well science has always stated as fact a vacine only reduces risk so our covid passport has always been based on coertion rather than science. You can still catch and pass on the virus when vaccinated
Any gathering/event which needs a passport should require a Test. Tests should be the passport.
My Daughter is triple jabbed and caught Covid new year, the passport is a joke based purely to push people to get a jab. Going somewhere, mixing somewhere - TAKE A TEST then go vax or no vax IMHO