Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 16, 2022, 12:51:59 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boros Inept covid policy
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boros Inept covid policy (Read 83 times)
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 105
Boros Inept covid policy
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:18 PM »
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone. Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 664
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:04 PM »
Happy ending, they all got in.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 105
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:29 PM »
It's a bit of a shite system though you must agree.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 664
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:17 PM »
The world has been shit for two years
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 722
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:11 PM »
What are vaccine cards?
Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 582
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:58 PM »
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month
Logged
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 105
Re: Boros Inept covid policy
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:14:58 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?
Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Nah, those cards you get with date and type of vaccine on.
The one they said keep in case you need to show it.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...