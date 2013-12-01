Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 16, 2022, 12:51:34 AM
Author Topic: Boros Inept covid policy  (Read 79 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 PM »
Friend went to the game with her unvaccinated son.
She only had vaccine cards not bar code things and she had to sign a form to say she was vaxxed.
He not vaccinated and had his mates barcode on his phone.  Bloke saw it and said we're not scanning em anyway come on in.
As you can imagine she was fuming.
Whats the fucking point?
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 PM »
Happy ending, they all got in.
Logged
Billy Balfour
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 PM »
It's a bit of a shite system though you must agree.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 PM »
The world has been shit for two years
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Logged
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM »
Good. Pointless exercise and if rumours are right this whole vaccine passport shite will be consigned to history at the end of the month
Logged
Billy Balfour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:58 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM
What are vaccine cards?


Do you mean the cards with your appointment date on?
Nah, those cards you get with date and type of vaccine on.
The one they said keep in case you need to show it.
Logged
