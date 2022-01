Yes a new year and another chance for the headset to take on the bookmakersA couple of nags that have caught headset's mince pies this morning. Both 1 e/wKempton 14.40 - Dans Le VentKempton 15.50 - First StreetAnd Headsets' first tricky 1 treble of 2022 is as below. Going for the daddy bet of 3 draws.QPR V WBA.NEWCASTLE V WATFORD.ASTON VILLA V MANCHESTER UNITED.** I would settle for a losing bet should Watford beat the Geordies today

headset











Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:27 AM





He however misses out on the big one the daddy bet of three draws. A Charlie Austin 89th QPR winner costs him the weekend 'tricky treble'. That would have had the family doing cartwheels & Towersy cleaning Timpsons for the rest of his life.



I hope you are still punting Towersy - 'Cunt Features' still has my isp banned so I can't get on to check 'RAW' now my partner in crime TM has gone awol - I hope you are Ok Tm if you are looking in Headset gets to feed the family with a treat this week with a winner on the nags.He however misses out on the big one the daddy bet of three draws. A Charlie Austin 89th QPR winner costs him the weekend 'tricky treble'. That would have had the family doing cartwheels & Towersy cleaning Timpsons for the rest of his life.I hope you are still punting Towersy - 'Cunt Features' still has my isp banned so I can't get on to check 'RAW' now my partner in crime TM has gone awol - I hope you are Ok Tm if you are looking in Logged