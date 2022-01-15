Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 15, 2022, 07:34:15 AM
Author Topic: MERCY MUROKI All racist football trolls  (Read 13 times)
« on: Today at 07:06:41 AM »
are set to be banned from football by new laws for up to 10 years.


The only issue I have with that is the fact I reckon most, but not all of the people who send messages directly to footballers 'online' etc. Probably don't even go to games. I know a lot are from abroad who follow the big clubs. So a banning order probably means nothing to them


Again only guessing here I would also imagine many, but not all are of a young/u16 age.


Now if you were to ban them somehow from the internet - then you might see a big change around online abuse. How you do it all that I've no idea ..i would leave that to the brains out there.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17330254/racist-football-trolls-banned-for-life/


A decent article still :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:14 AM by headset »
