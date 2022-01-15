headset

Online



Posts: 4 435





Posts: 4 435 MERCY MUROKI All racist football trolls « on: Today at 07:06:41 AM »





The only issue I have with that is the fact I reckon most, but not all of the people who send messages directly to footballers 'online' etc. Probably don't even go to games. I know a lot are from abroad who follow the big clubs. So a banning order probably means nothing to them





Again only guessing here I would also imagine many, but not all are of a young/u16 age.





Now if you were to ban them somehow from the internet - then you might see a big change around online abuse. How you do it all that I've no idea ..i would leave that to the brains out there.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17330254/racist-football-trolls-banned-for-life/





A decent article still





are set to be banned from football by new laws for up to 10 years.The only issue I have with that is the fact I reckon most, but not all of the people who send messages directly to footballers 'online' etc. Probably don't even go to games. I know a lot are from abroad who follow the big clubs. So a banning order probably means nothing to themAgain only guessing here I would also imagine many, but not all are of a young/u16 age.Now if you were to ban them somehow from the internet - then you might see a big change around online abuse. How you do it all that I've no idea ..i would leave that to the brains out there.A decent article still « Last Edit: Today at 07:11:14 AM by headset » Logged