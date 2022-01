headset

Offline



Posts: 4 444





Posts: 4 444 Arsenal looking to call a game off. « on: Today at 06:47:15 AM »



It is not on - the same lot will be moaning later on in the season about fixture congestion.



Any chance to bend the rules & football clubs will find it



I'm glad Neville & Carragher brought it up on Sky last night - all be it a bit late in the day now.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17328401/arsenal-coronavirus-injuries-suspension-tottenham-postponed/ The milking fuck out it now clubs canceling games like the is no tomorrow coz they cant field their preferred 1st eleven.It is not on - the same lot will be moaning later on in the season about fixture congestion.Any chance to bend the rules & football clubs will find itI'm glad Neville & Carragher brought it up on Sky last night - all be it a bit late in the day now. Logged