Author Topic: 24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism  (Read 35 times)
« on: Today at 09:36:29 PM »
there was someone else arrested in Teesville a few yrs ago for the same thing wasnt there?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:00:40 PM »
Yes, not far from Saigon sams
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:17 PM »
People near where it is seem to think its the same bloke as last time. souey
