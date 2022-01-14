Welcome,
January 14, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism
Author
Topic: 24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 373
24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism
«
on:
Today
at 09:36:29 PM »
there was someone else arrested in Teesville a few yrs ago for the same thing wasnt there?
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 653
Re: 24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:00:40 PM »
Yes, not far from Saigon sams
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 653
Re: 24yr old arrested in Teesville for terrorism
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:09:17 PM »
People near where it is seem to think its the same bloke as last time.
